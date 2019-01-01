Racist abuse against Iheanacho will be forwarded to social media bosses

The Nigeria striker's missed chance against Manchester City drew criticism from fans, resulting in poor comments online

Racist abuse directed at striker Kelechi Iheanacho on Twitter has been documented by the Professional Footballers’ Association [PFA]. The report will be submitted to social media bosses later this month, according to the Daily Mail.

The controversial comments came on the back of the striker missing an opportunity to level the score for the Foxes. Since the Nigerian missed the target, ran out 1-0 winners to regain the Premier League top spot from rivals .

The racist posts were made between 9.45pm and 10pm on Monday and they remained online for over 12 hours.

The Tweets aimed at Iheanacho are part of the report the PFA is going to present to social media companies when they discuss online racism later in May.

Last month, the PFA launched the #Enough campaign which saw footballers boycott the use of social media for 24 hours as they demanded companies such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to intensify their fight against racism.

Joining Iheanacho on the campaign were the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi and John Obi Mikel.