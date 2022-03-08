The Liga MX will force Queretaro to play behind closed doors for the rest of the year following Saturday's horrifying fan riot.

Dozens were confirmed injured by authorities after home supporters clashed violently with their Atlas counterparts during a league game.

Now the Gallos Blancos will have to play without their support, while the Liga also announced measures aimed at preventing similar episodes in the future.

What was said?

"We gave the clubs the right to a hearing. We heard testimonies from stewards and others involved. From the evidence collected, it was proven that there were omissions by the private security company, police officers and Club Queretaro, which was responsible for hiring them," Mexican Football Federation (FMF) president Yon De Luisa told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have been in communication with the presidency of FIFA and CONCACAF. Both organizations condemned the events, but expressed their support. We are not talking about the 2026 World Cup."

What punishments did the Liga MX impose?

As well as banning fans from Queretaro's Corregidora home, the club also forfeited Saturday's interrupted match, which has been awarded as a 3-0 victory to Atlas.

Queretaro are additionally liable to pay a fine of MX$1.5 million (£54,000/$70,000), while their organised fan groups are banned from attending home games for the next three years and away matches for the next year.

The Gallos Blancos' current administrators, moreover have been disqualified from any footballing activities for five years and are obliged to put the club up for sale.

Atlas' ultras, meanwhile, will be barred from away matches for six months.

In order to stop a repeat of the violence, a number of measures have also been introduced that affect fans across the country.

Article continues below

Supporters' groups are banned from attending away matches and clubs are no longer permitted to provide them with funds, at the risk of further sanctions.

The Liga MX also plans to push forward facial recognition and supporter identity projects in a bid to increase stadium safety.

Further reading