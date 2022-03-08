Queretaro head coach Hernan Cristante has claimed that his players have received death threats following the fan violence that halted their Liga MX clash against Atlas.

26 people were reportedly hospitalised after mass brawls erupted in the La Corregidora stadium stands during the contest between Queretaro and Atlas on Saturday.

The match was abandoned after 63 minutes with Atlas 1-0 up when the situation escalated, as a large number of fans managed to gain entry to the pitch and used weapons to cause injury.

What's been said?

Liga MX subsequently cancelled all remaining matchday nine matches and launched a full investigation, while FIFA released a statement condemning the violent scenes as "unacceptable and intolerable".

Cristante says several members of his Queretaro squad have been threatened online in the days since the riot, and wouldn't blame any of them if they no longer wished to play for the club.

"My players have received death threats, they don't feel safe. Their wives are thinking of fleeing," the Argentine told a press conference.

"We didn't do anything, [the players] helped people, they opened the dressing room doors, they found ways to help.

"It wouldn't be out of place if someone didn't want to continue [playing]. The club is heartbroken."

Cristante denies inciting violence

Cristante himself has also come under the spotlight due to a video circulating online that appears to show him telling a supporter to continue fighting outside the stadium.

However, the 52-year-old has dismissed the suggestion that he helped incite the violence while insisting that the video had been shortened in order to take his words out of context.

Article continues below

"They show a video, which I did not see, but I remember the situation very well and everything, saying that I incited it," Cristante said when quizzed on the clip. "When they put on the long video, I have a comment from a friend. He tells me: 'How well you handled the situation.'

"They condensed the video and it makes it seem I am already a precursor of violence, an inciter of violence. That is manipulating information, not showing things as they are. Sorry, but that is the reality we live in today."

Further reading