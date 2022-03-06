Queretaro-Atlas match in Liga MX suspended due to ugly fan violence

Saturday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas was halted after a violent brawl involving dozens of fans at the Estadio Corregidora.

Fans fought in the stands and on the field with several appearing to use weapons to cause injuries. The match was called off midway through the second half as the violence erupted throughout the stadium.

There were numerous pictures and videos shared across social media showing graphic scenes, with Liga MX confirming several fans had been transported to the hospital.

What was said?

"Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro," Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said on Twitter.

"Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!

"The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone's safety."

In a statement, Liga MX added: "The league has begun an in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the field and outside the stadium during Queretaro vs. Atlas.

"Corresponding criminal complaints will also be filed for the acts of violence at the Estadio Corregidora.

"Reports of the Liga MX commissioner and the Queretaro authorities indicate that injured people were transferred by ambulance to nearby hospitals and the official report on their health status is awaited.

"The game Queretaro vs. Atlas will be rescheduled on a date and time to be confirmed."

Mauricio Kuri, governor of the Mexican state of Queretaro said on Twitter: "I strongly condemn today's violence at the Estadio Corregidora."

He added that the company that owns the club "must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Queretaro there is no impunity."