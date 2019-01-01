QPR winger Osayi-Samuel highlights his target for the season

The Anglo-Nigerian feels he needs to work harder on his performance in the final third, although, he admitted he is getting better

Queens Park winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has highlighted his target for the 2019-20 season.

The forward has enjoyed playing time this season, having featured in nine league games, starting in eight of the matches.

During the appearances, Osayi-Samuel has, however, only managed to score one goal and provided two assists.

The 21-year-old Anglo-Nigerian admitted he has been working hard to improve his performance in the final third.

"I feel like I'm getting better and improving. There's still more I need to do, I need to improve my stats like goals and assists,” Osayi-Samuel told Kilburntimes.

"That's what I'm trying to do, working hard every time in training, but I'm glad to be playing and I'm trying to help the team.”

Osayi-Samuel has forged an impressive partnership with his Anglo-Nigerian counterparts Eberechi Eze and Ilias Chair in the Rangers attack.

The form has helped Mark Warburton’s men scoop 23 points this season and eighth place in the Championship table.

"You can see the way we're trying to play is completely different from last year,” he continued.

"I feel like this season we've shown that we're able to bounce back. We're able to play well and stick to our strengths, like in the pockets with Ebz (Eze) and Ilias (Chair). We three enjoy playing together.

"I feel like when we're losing, when we're 1-0 down we've still got the confidence to come back and the character this season is way different from last season.”

Osayi-Samuel will look to deliver an impactful performance when take on in their next league game on Saturday.