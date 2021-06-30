'Qatar is a hospitable and open nation' - Hassan Al Thawadi assures fans on alcohol & more at 2022 World Cup

The high-ranking official has reiterated fans from all backgrounds and cultures are welcome at Qatar during next year's World Cup...

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the first ever edition to be held in the middle-east, is an opportunity for the world to come and experience Qatar and its culture in its full splendour, says the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) Hassan Al Thawadi.

Al Thawadi, supremo of the SC, the organisation responsible for the delivery of the World Cup, asserted that Qatar is a very hospitable nation and wants to make sure everyone visiting the nation is able to enjoy the World Cup next year.

2022 World Cup to build bridges

He went on to highlight how the World Cup, as a tournament, has the power to break down barriers and help people know each other better. In particular, he felt it serves as the perfect way for the world to rid itself of its pre-conceived notions about the middle-east.

"This tournament is an opportunity for building bridges. It is also an opportunity for the outside the world to see who we are. Not only as Qataris but as the middle-eastern people. They might have a preconceived notion about us," he said during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum.

"But this is an opportunity to travel here first-hand. The World Cup in football is one of the most widespread common denominators. The ability to break down barriers, to help people understand each other on a personal basis and build relations, the World Cup has that. This is one of the most transformative opportunities. We saw that in Russia (in 2018). People had their notions about Russia but they went there and experienced it.

"So we expect that when people come to Qatar, experience the World Cup and what we have and grasp this opportunity and get to know the region as well."

What about alcohol in Qatar during 2022 World Cup?

Some of the more frequent concerns regarding the World Cup in 2022 has been the uncertainty surrounding the availability of alcohol that is considered integral by most European and Latin American fans while enjoying football.

While alcohol is not freely available in Qatar, Al Thawadi assured fans that the country is taking measures to ensure alcohol is available in designated areas. Al Thawadi went on to explain how Qatar are a hospitable nation and have hosted major international events before including the 2019 Club World Cup which was won by Liverpool.

"It's important to highlight that alcohol is not part of our culture but hospitality is. But alcohol is available in Qatar currently. We have been exploring opportunities in different models where alcohol will be served in certain designate areas.

"It will not be available freely in public. But it will be available in designated area. We had a successful model of this during the 2019 Club World Cup. We had fans coming in from Liverpool, Mexico, Brazil and we had designated fan zones where alcohol was available.

"And it turned out to be successful. We will replicate this in certain areas. It won't be available on the streets. So, whoever wants to have a drink, it will be readily available."

An opportunity to learn Qatar's culture

Qatar's tolerance of public displays of affection (PDA) and dress code in public have also been raised as concerns in many quarters. Al Thawadi went on to highlight how Qatar has an open society and are accustomed to hosting people with different backgrounds.

While Qatar's aim will be to ensure everyone coming for the World Cup is able to enjoy the tournament comfortably, it is also an opportunity for them to learn about Qatar and its culture.

"It's first important to highlight that Qatar has hosted many international tournaments and events. We are accustomed to hosting people from different walks of life, different backgrounds and different countries. We are a very hospitable nation.

"Obviously, there are certain norms. For example, PDA is something not part of our culture. The beauty of the tournament is that the host nation is able to project its culture and most visiting fans generally consider the host nation's culture.

"To ensure that is communicated, we engage with fans and communicate with them."

Al Thawadi again took the example of the 2019 Club World Cup to drive home the point.

"During the 2019 Club World Cup, some fans had specific concerns, some had widespread concerns due to the lack of knowledge or misconceptions. It is upon us to explain. Most of the fans who came wanted to come back again when they left after the Club World Cup in 2019."

Qatar welcomes all fans during 2022 World Cup

The high-ranking Qatari official was at pains to explain how the country is looking forward to the 2022 World Cup and host fans from all over the world. Al Thawadi stated that all fans coming to Qatar will be comfortable and enjoy the tournament in its fullest glory.

"I want to alleviate the concerns. I sense some uncertainty and apprehension. People have come here and tourism is gradually expanding. This is not an isolated country and it is not a nation that is unaware of other cultures. Everyone who has come here wants to come back and people are excited.

"The World Cup is an opportunity for celebration and we want everybody who comes to our country to feel comfortable. That's the assurance we want to give people. We are an open society and everybody's welcome."