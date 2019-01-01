Pyramids players interrogate gun-carrying police officer during league win

The police officer with a gun in his holster stormed onto the pitch, leaving Pyramids players feeling uncomfortable.

There was drama during the Egyptian Premier League match between El Daklyeh and Pyramids when a police officer stepped onto the pitch to assist the hosts’ injured player at Cairo’s Al-Shorta Stadium on Monday.

Seeing the police officer with a gun in his holster arriving to help attend to the injured El Daklyeh player, some Pyramids players protested against his presence on the pitch.

In a video footage, one Pyramids player could be seen asking the officer to produce his identity while his captain restrained him from the interrogating the policeman.

Meanwhile another player is seen encouraging the officer off the pitch.

اغرب لقطة في كرة القدم، فقط في مصر ستشاهد هذا pic.twitter.com/ufdxRlKzON — بيراميدز السعودية (@pyramids_sa) February 4, 2019

The policeman is reported to be a medical doctor himself. No official comment has been issued regarding the incident.

Play resumed and Pyramids won 2-0 away from home to maintain second position on the log with three points behind leaders Zamalek who have three games in hand.

El Daklyeh is on 14th spot with 21 points, the same as ENPPI who are at the relegation cut-off point.