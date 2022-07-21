PUMA release innovative FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition boots
Pushing the boundaries of technology, PUMA's latest FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition offering boasts design features to give players explosive pace. With an innovative vision, the Future 1.4s have been updated to be more adaptive, giving players everything they need to show off their skills and speed.
Worn by the likes of Neymar, Ingrid Engen, James Maddison and Fridolina Rolfö, the boots striking Parisian Night colourway ensures you stand out on the pitch.
Following the brand's commitment to creating boots engineered for the female foot, the pack includes both unisex and women-specific fits, ensuring all athletes have the tools they need to perform at their best. Unique FUZIONFIT+ technology means that whether you opt for a laced or laceless boot, it will adapt to the shape of your foot for a skin-like feel.
Advanced creator zones are added to enhance players dribbling and finishing skills, making this boot perfect for creative players. To give you speedy multi-directional movement, the boots added Nano Grip sockliner insole minimises the chances of your foot slipping inside the boot.
Eye-catching, lightweight and adaptive, PUMA's FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition boots provide the ultimate fit and support you could need to excel on the pitch.
PUMA FUTURE 1.4 Fastest Edition boots price & how to buy
Boots from the Fastest Edition pack are available to buy now from the PUMA website. Here's a closer look at all the FUTURE 1.4 Fasted Edition boots available:
Men's Future 1.4 Firm Ground / Artificial Ground boots
Get them from Puma for £190.00
Women's Future 1.4 Firm Ground / Artificial Ground boots
Get them from Puma for £190.00
Men's Future 1.4 Multi / Soft Ground boots
Get them from Puma for £190.00
Shop the entire Fastest pack on the PUMA website.
