Pulisic wants more Chelsea chances after West Ham winner: 'I always want to be on the pitch'

Christian Pulisic has told Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel he “always wants to be on the pitch” after making an important contribution off the bench in the derby victory over West Ham.

The United States international was given just 14 minutes of game time against the Hammers, but that was enough for him to grab a dramatic winner.

Shortly after seeing Jorginho fluff his lines from the penalty spot, Pulisic pounced in the dying seconds to fire into the bottom corner and claim three important points.

After proving his worth as a substitute against West Ham, Pulisic hopes he has done enough to convince his manager that he should be used from the start in upcoming fixtures.

He told reporters : “It was a massive goal. We had so much pressure on them for most of the game but we couldn’t get that breakthrough, so I am happy I was able to help out.

“I always want to be on the pitch, to help my team and I am glad I got the opportunity today. We played a good match and we got our deserved goal in the end.

“I needed to come in and make a difference, prove I want to be playing and I am happy I did that.”

Pulisic is the talismanic captain of his country, but has found starting berths hard to come by of late.

He has been used from the off in English top-flight competition on just 10 occasions this season, while making seven appearances from the bench.

Pulisic’s last start in a Premier League fixture came against Burnley on March 5, when he also found the target in a 4-0 win.

