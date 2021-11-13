Dos a Cero again! Pulisic, McKennie and USMNT take their respect by force with another triumph over Mexico

In the lead-up to Friday's World Cup qualifying clash between the United States men's national team and Mexico, much of the talk had been about respect.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa formally cast himself as this rivalry's latest villain, saying that when the USMNT looked in the mirror, it wished it could see Mexico's success, trophies and regular World Cup berths.

Well, it was Ochoa left staring blankly on Friday night as two of American soccer's superstars took respect from El Tri by force on yet another historic night in this ever-evolving matchup. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie found the net and celebrated pointedly in a 2-0 win that vaulted the U.S. ahead of its chief rival in the CONCACAF table.

The victory was anything but straightforward. Things in this rivalry rarely are, to be fair, and for much of the game, it looked like these two teams wouldn't be separated within 90 minutes for the third time this year.

It was a match that looked a lot like the prior two, both of which also went the way of the Stars and Stripes. It was cagey, it was tense, it was fierce. Mexico was largely on the ball, the U.S. was content to counter and every half-chance felt titanic.

But it was the U.S. that took its chances, with its superstar, Pulisic, changing the game with just one touch.

Heading into the qualifier, much of the talk about Pulisic surrounded his fitness as he returned from an ankle injury. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel warned Gregg Berhalter and the U.S.: don't overwork our star.

Pulisic didn't need his ankle to ignite the Cincy crowd, and he didn't need a full 90 minutes to put in a superstar performance. Coming off the bench in the second half as the USMNT's game-changing sub, Pulisic did just that, flicking on a header from a Timothy Weah past Ochoa to give the U.S. a lead just five minutes after he entered the pitch.

Christian Pulisic came on for the @USMNT in the 69th minute.



He put them ahead of Mexico in the 74th.



Too good.pic.twitter.com/Z0m3SyWObb — GOAL (@goal) November 13, 2021

It was a superstar moment from a superstar player. Pulisic truly began his legacy in this rivalry with his late goal in the Nations League final over the summer. He furthered it on Friday night, proving once again just how clutch he can be.

Joining him on the scoresheet was a player that has endured his share of criticism in recent months, McKennie, who is now well and truly back. Suspended just a few months ago for violating team rules, McKennie was the USMNT's all-action man on Friday: tackling, fighting, brawling and ultimately scoring to seal that famous Dos a Cero scoreline.

The USMNT will be without McKennie for their clash with Jamaica next week. He'll serve a yellow card suspension after earning a caution for a second-half melee that was the highlight of the game until the goals started flowing.

He'll be joined by center back Miles Robinson, who was sent off late after earning two yellow cards of his own. And so the U.S. will be without two key players in Jamaica as the second half of World Cup qualifying begins.

Right now, though, the team won't care much about those absences because this was a night for celebrating. From the moment the final whistle blew, the party began in Cincinnati. McKennie, Pulisic and Co. danced with the crowd, Berhalter celebrated and beers were most certainly consumed by American fans all over the country.

Because on this night, the U.S. beat Mexico for the third time in a calendar year, the first time that has happened since 1937.

The road to Qatar isn't complete just yet, even as the U.S. sits atop the qualifying table. But Berhalter can feel very good about how his men stack up as they head toward the home stretch.

The World Cup qualifying cycle is only halfway complete, but this night felt like a defining moment. Games against Mexico are the measuring stick and, for the third time this year, the USMNT proved they can measure up.

They say respect is earned, but sometimes it has to be taken by force. Pulisic, McKennie and the USMNT did just that on Friday night.