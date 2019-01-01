Pulisic believes he has the 'tools' to help Chelsea recover from Hazard’s departure

The United States international is looking forward to taking on a Premier League challenge and feels he is capable of shining in English football

Christian Pulisic believes he has the “tools” which will allow him to do “really well” in the Premier League and help forget about the departure of Eden Hazard.

The Blues wrapped up a deal for the United States international back in January.

A £58 million ($73m) agreement was reached with Borussia Dortmund prior to the Stamford Bridge outfit being stung with a two-window transfer ban.

The 20-year-old has now linked up with his new club and will be charged with the task of helping to counter the loss of Hazard’s creative talents to Real Madrid.

Pulisic is confident that he can help to carry that load, with his game well suited to the demands of English football.

He told GAFFER Magazine: “I just want to get started.

“It’s going to be a huge change but I have people around me that are going to be there for me and to support me, so I’m just super excited for a new challenge and a new chapter in my life.

“I know it’s going to be tough but I also know it’s going to be a lot fun.

“I think I have a lot of speed and creativity that I can bring to the game; quickness and different attacking abilities that can really help the team.

“I think I have some tools that can really do well in this league [Premier League]. I just can't wait.”

Much has changed at Chelsea since Pulisic agreed to trade life in for that in west London.

Maurizio Sarri was at the helm when his services were acquired, but the managerial baton has since been passed to Frank Lampard.

Pulisic is looking forward to working with a Blues legend and a player he looked up to when trying to carve out his own career.

“When I think of this club, there's a lot of great players that come to mind,” he added.

“I grew up watching Frank Lampard and all of those guys at the top of their game in the Premier League and in the .

“To me, Chelsea were always one of the biggest teams and now to be playing here, it's really come full circle from that moment. It feels amazing.”

Pulisic has joined the Chelsea squad as they step up their pre-season preparations in , with it possible that he could feature in a glamour friendly clash with on Tuesday.