Watch: Puig signs pig in bizarre Barcelona autograph session
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig signed a pig that was wearing a Spanish national team jersey in a video that emerged on social media on Thursday.
The 22-year-old appeared unfazed by the fan request, which he complied with through his car window.
Puig, often used off the bench, is part of a youth movement at Barcelona that has changed the shape of their midfield this year.
