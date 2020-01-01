PSG star Mbappe calls for Ben Yedder to receive share of Ligue 1 golden boot

The Paris Saint-Germain forward believes his Monaco counterpart should also be acknowledged for his exploits in front of goal this season

Kylian Mbappe has called for Wissam Ben Yedder to receive a share of the golden boot after equalling his tally of 18 goals in 2019-20.

The LFP ​(Ligue de Football Professionnel) took the decision to name Paris Saint-Germain the champions of France for a third consecutive year at the end of April, after cancelling all remaining fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Tuchel's men sat 12 points clear of at the top of the table when play was stopped in March having played a game less than their main rivals, and were subsequently awarded the title on a points-per-game basis.

A far more contentious issue was resolved on Thursday, as Ligue 1 officially named Mbappe as the golden boot winner for the season - despite the fact Ben Yedder had notched the same number of goals for .

The PSG and superstar was given the accolade outright due to the fact all of his goals came from open play, whereas three of his countryman's efforts came from the penalty spot.

Mbappe has now taken to social media to urge the powers that be in the French top flight to give Ben Yedder a share of the trophy, while referencing the fact that the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot was split between Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

"Thank you all for your messages. I do think that Wissam also deserves a trophy, as it did in the Premier League last season to reward his year," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Merci à tous pour vos messages.

Je pense par contre que Wissam aussi mérite un trophée, comme ça s’est fait en Premier League la saison dernière pour récompenser son année 🤷🏽‍♂️...

🤝 @WissBenYedder #UnTrophéePourWissam https://t.co/M3TA5Gd4SJ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 8, 2020

Ben Yedder was enjoying a superb debut season at Monaco before the Covid-19 crisis hit, having completed a €40 million (£35m/$43m) move to Stade Louis II from last summer.

However, Mbappe's status as the top striker in Ligue 1 was never questioned, and his goals were helping PSG fight for trophies on both domestic and European fronts.

Tuchel's side had been tipped to win the for the first time in the club's history after beating in the last 16, but it is not yet known whether it will be safe for the competition to resume this summer.