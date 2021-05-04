‘A big stage stud’ – Football fans shower praises on PSG-slaying Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez has been praised by football fans across the globe following his breathtaking performance against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Algeria international was on target twice as Manchester City defeated the Parisians 2-0 to reach their first-ever Champions League after a 4-1 aggregate result.
Having lost the first leg 2-1 at home, Mauricio Pochettino’s men travelled to England with the ambition of overturning their deficit.
However, that ambition faded into thin air as the 30-year-old scored in each half to send the Ligue 1 giants packing.
Excited by the awe-inspiring display, the world has taken to Twitter to sing Mahrez’s praises.