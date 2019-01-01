PSG midfielder Gueye set to return against Dijon

The Senegal international has been named in the squad to face the Mustards, having missed the Parisians’ last three games owing to injury

midfielder Idrissa Gueye is in line to make his much-awaited return from injury against in Friday’s game.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined from action since featuring for in an international friendly against on October 10, after picking up a hamstring injury.

The combative midfielder missed PSG’s 5-0 thrashing of and their league games against Nice and .

Having been certified fit, the former man has been named in the Parisians’ squad to face ‎Stephane Jobard’s men along with international Eric Choupo-Moting, according to a statement on the club website.

Gueye will also be expected to feature in his side’s second leg outing against Belgian club Brugge on November 6.

The Senegal international has been outstanding in his defensive role since teaming up with the French champions in the summer from Premier League side .

Article continues below

Gueye has helped Thomas Tuchel’s men keep clean sheets in all eight games he has featured in, and his impactful showings ensured the Parisians continued their domination in Ligue 1, having gathered 27 points from 11 games, eight ahead of their closest rivals .

The midfielder will hope to produce his best again when they slug it out against Dijon and help his side to further extend their lead in the league table.