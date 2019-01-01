PSG manager Tuchel: Of course I want to continue!

The German has no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain following their shock Coupe de France final loss to Rennes

Thomas Tuchel insisted he wants to continue as head coach amid growing pressure following the club's Coupe de capitulation.

PSG squandered a 2-0 lead in the final as the French champions lost 6-5 on penalties to following Saturday's 2-2 draw in Paris.

While PSG retained their crown in Tuchel's first season, they surrendered a first-leg advantage in a shock last-16 elimination at the hands of .

PSG also lost in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals as pressure mounts on former boss Tuchel.

However, Tuchel told reporters post-game: "Of course I want to continue!

"It's too early to take stock. I have to think for a few days. This is not an easy situation."

Goals from Dani Alves and Neymar put PSG 2-0 ahead inside 21 minutes before Presnel Kimpembe's own goal prior to half-time gave Rennes some hope.

Mexer's 66th-minute equaliser forced extra time, where PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was sent off as Rennes eventually triumphed in the shoot-out.

"It's difficult to explain, also for me, because we made a good start to the game, very strong, very structured, with many qualities and many opportunities," Tuchel said.

"We had a lot of chances throughout the game. But after leading 2-0 it's hard to explain. For me it is a great disappointment to lose the second half 1-0. I have no explanation."

Mbappe was sent off for a poor high challenge on Damien Da Silva and Tuchel added: "Mbappe had many opportunities to be decisive.

"He had some problems on Friday, he stopped the last training because of some muscular problems. Maybe it was in his head, because normally he is very reliable in this kind of match, a final.

"Usually, he is decisive. But today, he lacked a little confidence and the red card at the end, normally it is not him, but it remained in his head [the muscle problem]."