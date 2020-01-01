PSG level Real Madrid Champions League record as goal-scoring run continues

The Parisians continue to find success in front of goal with Marquinhos providing the opening goal on Tuesday

have equalled a record as the side continued their goalscoring ways in Tuesday's semi-final.

After taking down with a pair of late goals in their quarter-final clash, PSG were drawn against , who also benefitted from a late goal in their triumph over .

PSG wasted little time in Tuesday's semi-final clash, scoring just 13 minutes in after creating several early chances.

After seeing Neymar fire the first chance of the game off the post, PSG took the lead from a set-piece via a goal from Marquinhos.

The Brazilian was on the end of a perfectly-placed free-kick from Angel Di Maria, allowing him an uncontested header from close range.

By burying that header, Marquinhos gave PSG an early lead while also sealing the club's spot in the record books.

With the goal, PSG have now scored in 34 consecutive European matches, dating all the way back to 2016.

The Parisians haven't been held scoreless since they were taken down by back in April of that year, as they were eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals behind a 1-0 loss.

Real Madrid are the only other club to ever score in 34 straight European matches, with the Spanish side doing so between 2011-2014 in the Champions League.

That run kickstarted what ended up being a period of dominance for Real Madrid, who went on to win four Champions League titles in five years upon that streak's conclusion.

PSG have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 1994-95 campaign when they were knocked out by 3-0 on aggregate.

Only one of the previous seven French teams to reach the semi-finals has reached the final, with that one being in 2003-04.

PSG have never reached the finale of the competition and, if they do this season, they'll take on the winner of 's clash with fellow Ligue 1 side .

Bayern are in the semi-final round after battering 8-2, while Lyon have stunned and Manchester City in recent weeks to book their own place in the final four.