'PSG have problems at the back' - Neuer confident Bayern can complete Champions League quarter-final turnaround

The German goalkeeper believes the reigning champions can overturn their 3-2 first-leg deficit at Parc des Princes this week

Manuel Neuer is confident Bayern Munich can complete a Champions League quarter-final turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain, who he claims "have problems at the back".

Bayern suffered their first European defeat under Hansi Flick last week as PSG ran out 3-2 winners at Allianz Arena to take control of the tie.

The reigning champions will now have to win by two clear goals or while scoring more than three away goals at Parc des Princes in order to reach the semi-finals, but Neuer is optimistic that they can take advantage of the French outfit's weaknesses in defence.

What's been said?

"We need to stay calm in our heads, but have fire in our heart. We want to approach the game the right way, with motivation, a good attitude of course, and the stability you need against such quick players." the Bayern goalkeeper told Bundesliga.com.

"We’ll need to keep our cool, play attacking football and put them under pressure. They have problems at the back. If we create as many chances as we did in Munich, then we can do it."

However, Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus thinks Flick's side are a less cohesive unit than they were last season, telling Kicker: "The team always takes a high risk, but when they lose the ball they are no longer as compact as in the previous season, there is a lack of cleverness and speed."

The bigger picture

PSG exorcised the demons of their defeat to Bayern in last season's Champions League final with their performance in Germany, but there is still plenty of work to be done in order to reach the last four.

Bayern will still be without star striker Robert Lewandowski in the second leg as he continues his recovery from injury, however Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting will all be available for the trip to France, while Marqinhos is still a doubt for PSG after missing their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday.

