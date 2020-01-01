PSG confirm senior deal for academy talent Nagera

The retention of the teenage forward hands Thomas Tuchel's side a key boost with several of their young stars electing to depart the French capital

academy talent Kenny Nagera has signed a professional contract with the club, with the 18-year-old forward putting pen to paper on a three-year deal in the French capital, Goal can confirm.

Nagera - one of PSG's strongest Under-19 performers this term - will be on the books at Parc des Princes until 2023 at the earliest following his impressive showings for the club's youth sides, after he turned down interest from several other teams in and further afield.

The teenager's decision to remain with PSG hands a significant boost to the club following stalled attempts to keep Tanguy Kouassi on the books, while Adil Aouchiche still looks poised to exit imminently, with appearing to be the former's destination and a touted new home for the latter.

Nagera was a product of the Epinay-sur-Seine training academy, arriving at PSG in 2015, but it has only been this season that he has truly exploded onto the scene for the U19 team, helping them to the quarter-finals of the Coupe Gambardella before the competition was curtailed by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, he helped the side to third place in the Championnat National U19 League, behind Le Havre and , while he also played for the club in their UEFA Youth League campaign late last year, though PSG's failure to qualify for the knockout stages from a group including and halted any prolonged involvement in the competition.

With curtailed and the club handed the domestic crown once more, Thomas Tuchel's side only have their currently unscheduled Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals to complete on the domestic front, while they await confirmation of who they will face in the quarter-finals in Lisbon during a condensed mini-tournament style finale in Lisbon.

The decision to cancel the rest of the top-flight campaign - one of only a few European nations to do so in the face of an unprecedented health crisis - ensured that PSG retained their crown and a place at the high table of European knockout football once again next term.