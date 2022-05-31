PSG accused of 'cheating' FFP rules with Mbappe extension as La Liga chief Tebas confirms complaint to UEFA

The Spaniard has insisted he will "not allow" the Ligue 1 champions to "destroy European football"

Paris Saint-Germain have been accused of "cheating" Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a contract extension, with Liga chief Javier Tebas confirming he will be filing a formal complaint to UEFA.

Mbappe shocked the football world by announcing his decision to sign a new three-year deal at PSG on May 21, after months of being strongly linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

The World Cup winner had reportedly agreed to terms with the Blancos only to perform a late U-turn, leaving Liga chief Tebas enraged.

What has Tebas said about the Mbappe deal?

The Spanish football chief described Mbappe's new contract as "scandalous" while questioning how PSG were able to afford to improve his wage packet after posting huge debts in recent years.

Tebas has now doubled down on his initial comments and suggested UEFA are in the pocket of Parc des Princes president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"PSG, with more losses and wage bill than Real Madrid or Barca, renew Mbappe with amounts that high. It is impossible if there is no cheating on sponsorships or capital contributions at a level higher than that established by UEFA," Tebas said at the Europa Press Sports Breakfasts.

"Can the PSG president do what he wants because UEFA is financially dependent on him? It can't be."

He added: "We will file the complaint against PSG first with UEFA, in one or two days. La Liga will not allow a European club to destroy European football. The complaint is written and is not posturing, it is objective economic data."

Barca cannot sign Lewandowski

Tebas also addressed reports that Barcelona are in contention to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who has confirmed that he intends to leave Allianz Arena this summer.

Blaugrana boss Xavi has confirmed the club has held talks with the Poland international, but Tebas insists they will have to sell a few players before they can legally close a deal.

“Barca knows its economic situation and the rules. I don't know if they will sell [Frenkie] De Jong or Pedri or 'Pepito Perez' [the Spanish clown], but they know they have to enter more and sell assets," he said. "Today they are still unable to sign Lewandowski."

