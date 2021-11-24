'PSG can do better' - Man City defeat doesn't reflect side's true talent, says Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe insists that Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat at the hands of Manchester City was not a fair reflection of the team's real potential.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus led City to a comeback win at the Etihad Stadium, after Kylian Mbappe had fired the visitors into the lead against the run of play.

Pep Guardiola's charges had the better of proceedings across the 90 minutes but Kimpembe is convinced that there is more to come from his side.

What was said?

While PSG nevertheless made it through to the last 16 as a result of Club Brugge's defeat to RB Leipzig, Kimpembe admitted that the defeat against a continental rival stung.

"The number one objective was to qualify, that's for sure. But we are still disappointed by this defeat," he told reporters after the match.

"We know we can do better. We are competitors and we don't like defeat. What do we have to improve on? We have to kill the games earlier.

"We also have to work as a team, middle block, sliding... and that will do the trick."

Coach Mauricio Pochettino added to RMC Sport: There was no panic. They were better than us in the first half. When you look at the number of fouls we had, and the number they had, that's the truth of the first half.

"There is a real difference between the two teams. We started the second half better, the team came out more. We had the chance to be in front, to open the score. We had to make some changes after the equalizer. The team felt it, it had difficulty to compensate, that gave the second goal.

"We will especially remember the second half, it is the face we wanted to see. I am very satisfied with all the players. Given the circumstances at the beginning of the season, it's good to be qualified."

'Never safe'

City midfielder Bernardo Silva, on the other hand, was delighted to see his team also clinch a spot in the knockout stage, and pointed out that it was a significant feat to keep star attacking trio Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar relatively under wraps.

"Very happy to win the match. And to go through as winners of the group. A good performance, a good win. It is just one game but we are through to the last 16," the Portugal international told BT Sport.

Article continues below

"It was frustrating in the first half as it felt like we were controlling the game. We were pressing high, winning the ball and having possession but we weren't scoring.

"After conceding the team had a great reaction. You are never safe. You give space to Messi, Neymar, Mbappe they can create chances."

Further reading