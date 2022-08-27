Christophe Galtier says that PSG are not yet done in the transfer market and is expecting more arrivals and departures.

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG manager mentioned that some players might leave the club in the ongoing transfer window and some new signings might be completed before the window closes.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of their clash against Monaco, Galtier said, "It will change a lot during the last days of the transfer window. Players are in the process of leaving, others are waiting to join us. We'll see how it will end. We have identified the positions in which we must strengthen ourselves, take players who will add values, but whether it will be done or not, I don't know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in the window, Neymar was linked with a move to Chelsea but the deal did not materialise. The Brazilian has already netted five goals and provided six assists in his first three Ligue 1 matches of the season and it is unlikely the French club will now let their in-form star leave now.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Le Parisien will look to extend their winning streak when they take on AS Monaco on Sunday in Ligue 1.