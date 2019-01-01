PSG aim to tie down teenage stars Kouassi & Aouchiche amid big interest from around Europe

The two 17-year-olds impressed for France at the recent U17 World Cup and are considered stars of the future

are continuing to work on signing teenage stars Tanguy Kouassi and Adil Aouchiche, as several clubs from around Europe circle.

Both players are considered stars of the future and have yet to sign professional contracts with PSG, making the teenagers attractive targets for other clubs.

Goal understands that the Red Bull group is targeting 17-year-old Kouassi, viewing the defender as a possible signing for either Red Bull Salzburg or .

L'Equipe also reported that a meeting between and Kouassi's representatives took place recently.

Kouassi's current deal with PSG expires at the end of the season and the champions are understood to be unsure over the likelihood of the player signing a professional contract.

The teenager has appeared on the bench for PSG's senior team five times in Ligue 1 and once in the this season, though he has yet to make his debut.

Kouassi also shares an agent with Antoine Bernede, a fellow youth international who left PSG earlier this year to sign with Red Bull Salzburg.

PSG are more optimistic about the future of Aouchiche, a 17-year-old midfielder who put in a star showing for France at the Under-17 World Cup in October and November.

Aouchiche regularly trains with PSG's senior team and made his debut in August, starting a Ligue 1 match against Metz and going 65 minutes in a 2-0 victory.

According to Goal sources, Aouchiche and his family would prefer that the midfielder stays in Paris and sign a professional deal with Les Parisiens.

Though no deal is imminent, a meeting between PSG and Aouchiche's entourage will take place soon, with both parties hopeful an agreement can be struck.

PSG will hope to have both Aouchiche and Kouassi join up with the senior team as they continue to chase glory both at home and abroad.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently lead Ligue 1 by five points over second-place as they look to win a third consecutive title this season and eighth in nine years.

In the Champions League, PSG have already clinched first place in Group A over the likes of , and , with one matchday remaining.