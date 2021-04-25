‘Promotion to Ligue 1 not assured yet’ – Troyes’ Touzghar not carried away by Grenoble result

The Tunisia striker has urged his side to maintain their momentum until their place in the French top-flight is guaranteed

Yoann Touzghar claimed Troyes have not booked a place in the Ligue 1 and has cautioned his team not to ‘relax’ their efforts after Saturday’s win over Grenoble.

ESTAC stepped up their bid for a return to the French top-flight with a 3-1 defeat of Philippe Hinschberger’s men, with the 34-year-old finding the net twice.

With that, the Tunisian now boasts 71 goals in the French second-tier since his debut for Amiens in 2011 – the highest number for a player in that division since that season.

Touzghar is not paying much attention to his individual achievement and has urged his side to build upon their recent result as promotion is not certain yet.

“The promotion to Ligue 1 assured? Until we are there, we cannot afford to say that,” he told the club website.

“It is true that we are moving forward. Slowly but surely. And we will not have to relax our efforts.

“I am happy with the state of mind of the team. The team is united, and we have to keep that until the end.

“We said it was a very important week and we really focused on losing the ball, and being present on the loss of the ball to avoid counter-attacks.

“We were in trouble for the first 10 minutes, then we reframed that. Some matches, we relaxed a bit and paid the cash. [On Saturday], we were able to avoid that.

“I trust myself and my teammates. I try to bring the maximum for the team. I tell myself that it will come by itself, and it came today."

He also talked about his goals and explained his off-field relationship with Dylan Chambost contributing to his performance against Grenoble.

"It's been a while since we had so many situations [during the game], and it's true that we talk a lot with the passes and especially for the strong crosses in front of goal,” he continued.

“Dylan gave me a good ball and I managed to cut. And for the second one, it was the same, with the other Dylan, [we speak a lot] for the deep passes and one touch.”

With their recent result, Troyes occupy the summit of Ligue 2 with 71 points from 35 outings.