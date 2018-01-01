Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Kane lead the race

Goal rounds up the top scorers of the Premier League this season, with the likes of Salah, Sterling and Aubameyang competing for the award

The Premier League is well and truly under way, and the race to win the Golden Boot – awarded to the league's top-scorer – is heating up.

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah is looking to defend his title after a record-breaking haul of 32 goals last year nabbed him the prize, but Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not far behind, while Man City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, along with Spurs star Harry Kane are in the mix too.

They are being followed closely by a chasing pack that includes Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, Brighton's Glenn Murray and Salah himself.

Goal will keep you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Premier League players this season.

Premier League 2018-19 Top Scorers

Salah's goal against Wolves takes him back to the top of the charts on 11 goals, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is just one behind, followed closely by Tottenham's Kane and Man City's Sterling on nine. Murray, Wilson, Richarlison, Hazard and Aguero each have eight successful strikes.

Four players have seven goals to their name - Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, Man Utd's Anthony Martial, Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

*Correct as of Dec 21, 2018.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 11 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 10 =3 Harry Kane Tottenham 9 =3 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 9 =5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 8 =5 Glenn Murray Brighton 8 =5 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 8 =5 Richarlison Everton 8 =5 Eden Hazard Chelsea 8 =10 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 7 =10 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 7 =10 Anthony Martial Manchester United 7 =10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 7 =14 Gylfi Sigurdsson Everton 6 =14 Leroy Sane Manchester City 6 =14 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 6 =14 Pedro Chelsea 6 =14 Felipe Anderson West Ham 6 =14 Danny Ings Southampton 6

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Liverpool striker Salah scored 32 goals last season to win the Premier League Golden Boot, beating previous holder Kane to the top prize.

The Spurs forward missed out on the award narrowly by two goals after clinching it two years in a row, with Aguero coming in third and Jamie Vardy finishing fourth.