Aguero's goals and youthful United – the best 'Big Six' stats this season ahead of Premier League return

With the English top flight due to return in June, we take a look at the best statistics of the 2019-20 campaign so far

The 2019-20 Premier League campaign has at last been given a provisional date from which to resume.

The competition, suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return from June 17 and, all being well, be played to its conclusion. The disruption came with just two wins away from a first league title in 30 years, while had been improving in pursuit of qualification.

With the help of Opta, we take a look at the most interesting facts relating to 's 'Big Six' and their campaigns so far.

More teams



LIVERPOOL

- Jurgen Klopp's side are top of the pile but do not look as defensively solid as they did in the 2018-19 season. Liverpool have conceded 21 times in the league this term, just one goal fewer than in their entire previous 38-game campaign.

- Roberto Firmino finally ended a long wait for an Anfield goal against in March. It was his first home Liverpool strike in 20 games in all competitions since netting against in April 2019, 337 days earlier.

2006 – Liverpool have fallen at the last 16 stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2006 (v ), also as the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in 2005 at this season’s final destination – Istanbul. Eliminated. pic.twitter.com/tG4q73MpHB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2020

- The Reds were just starting to wobble slightly. With the defeat at home to Atletico, Liverpool had lost four of their past six matches in all competitions – as many defeats as in their previous 67 games.



MANCHESTER CITY

- have lost seven Premier League games this season, one more than in their previous two campaigns combined.

- Heading into the break, Sergio Aguero had scored 180 Premier League goals for Manchester City. Only Wayne Rooney – 183 for United – has scored more for a single team in the competition's history, with Aguero passing Thierry Henry – 175 for – earlier this term.

- Kevin De Bruyne is the first player to register 15 or more assists in three different Premier League seasons. Only Cesc Fabregas had previously done so in more than one campaign.



CHELSEA

- have lost five Premier League home games already this season. Only in 1994-95 – seven times – have they been beaten more often at Stamford Bridge.

- The Blues are also winless away from home in the league in 2020, drawing three and losing one of their four matches. They last endured a longer such run in the 2015-16 season, failing to taste victory over seven straight away trips.

- Frank Lampard has been reliant on homegrown talent this season. Only (31) and (24) have more goals from English players than Chelsea's 21 – level with United.



MANCHESTER UNITED

- United are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions, but their points return of 45 is still their lowest through 29 games of a Premier League season.

1961 - Manchester United have completed a league double over Chelsea and Manchester City for the first time since the 1960-61 season. Devils. pic.twitter.com/zZwnfSKUHv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2020

- Bruno Fernandes inspired their change in fortunes, though, and he has been involved in more Premier League goals (five – two goals, three assists) since his February 1 debut than any other player.

- At 25 years and 86 days old, United have the youngest average starting XI in the Premier League this season.



TOTTENHAM

- No side have kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League than 's four this season. The last time they kept so few in the first 29 matches of a campaign was in 2006-07 (also four).

- Spurs had been missing Harry Kane (131.18 minutes per goal), Son Heung-min (152.31 mins per goal) and January signing Steven Bergwijn (280.5 mins per goal) through injury. Dele Alli has the best minutes per goal ratio – 298 – among the rest of the squad in all competitions this season. Perhaps the break may have done them some good...

Article continues below



ARSENAL

- Arsenal have drawn 13 Premier League games this season – already their highest such tally since 17 in 1993-94.

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 17 goals have been worth 16 points to Arsenal this season. Only Sadio Mane's 14 goals have been worth more (18 points) to a single club.