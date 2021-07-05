Premier League-linked Bayern pair Goretzka & Coman having 'very good talks' over extensions - Kahn

The club's new chief executive officer hopes that two key players will remain under their new manager

Bayern Munich are holding "very good" contract negotiations with Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman over the pair's future at Allianz Arena, says new CEO Oliver Kahn, who is "optimistic" about the duo's decisions.

Both players have been the subject of intense transfer scrutiny this summer as the Bavarian giants begin their transition from Hansi Flick's short-but-glorious reign and move towards a new future under Julian Nagelsmann.

Midfielder Goretzka and winger Coman have both been in action for Germany and France this summer at Euro 2020, but with their respective nations eliminated, talk has turned to their next steps.

What has been said?

"We are in very, very good talks with both players, and I'm very optimistic," the new chief executive officer told a press conference at his introduction as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's successor on Monday.

"We have a great package to offer; you always have the chance to win big titles with us, and to help shape an era. Both are very, very important players, absolute top players."

Addressing the case of David Alaba, who left the club following failed contract discussions to join Real Madrid, Kahn was quick to add that Bayern still have to work within their means, stating: "Top players want to get accordingly paid.

"We've not naive about that, that's perfectly fine. We have a clearly defined limit [when it comes to spending on contracts]."

The bigger picture

After romping to widespread domestic and international success under Flick - just the latest coach to ensure Bayern's chokehold on the Bundesliga - the club arguably faces a nervous transitional period as they look to replicate their trophy haul.

While former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann comes with an impressive pedigree - if no silverware yet to his name - fans will be wary of the potential to see a slip in quality, arguably akin to that under Flick's predecessor Niko Kovac.

The retention of key players such as Goretzka and Coman will only help bolster their chances, keeping a form of continuity within their playing group as they prepare to challenge once more this term.

