Premier League Golden Boot odds 2022-23: Haaland & Nunez join Ronaldo & Salah in top scorer race

Superstar forwards aplenty will have their sights set on a prestigious individual prize, with there plenty of firepower in the English top-flight

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min of Liverpool and Tottenham respectively shared the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22, but any hope they have of defending that crown in 2022-23 is set to be tested by the likes of Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City have spent big acquiring the services of a prolific Norwegian frontman, while a five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Manchester United can never be written out of the equation despite being 37 years of age.

Various other forwards from across the English top-flight will believe that they are capable of delivering on a consistent basis in the final third of the field, bringing them into contention for a prestigious prize, but who are the favourites to claim a top scorer gong? GOAL takes a look…

Who are the favourites for the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot?

Getty Images

Somewhat unsurprisingly, given his exploits at Borussia Dortmund where he scored 86 goals in 89 appearances and despite his open goal miss in the 2022 Community Shield, City new boy Haaland remains 11/4 (3.75) the favourite to walk off with a Golden Boot in 2022-23.

He is closely followed by Liverpool’s Egyptian king Salah at 9/2 (5.5), with a model of consistency in the scoring stakes at Anfield looking to finish as the Premier League’s leading marksman for a fourth time.

How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 0-10

11-20

21-30

31-40

41+ 3634 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)? 9% 0-10

33% 11-20

39% 21-30

13% 31-40

7% 41+ 3634 Votes

Tottenham talisman Kane is another with three previous wins to his name and the England captain is 5/1 (6.0) to add to that collection during a campaign that will also see him take in a quest for global glory at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Portuguese icon Ronaldo registered 24 goals across all competitions for Manchester United last season but uncertainty around his situation with the Red Devils means he is priced at 20/1 (21.0) to claim the second Premier League Golden Boot of his remarkable career – and a first since 2007-08.

Spurs star Son is available at 14/1 (15.0), having registered a division-leading 23 efforts in 2021-22, while Liverpool new boy Nunez is considered to be a good 9/1 (10.0) shot as he looks to offer an immediate return on the Reds’ £64 million ($79m) show of faith.

Who are the contenders for the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot?

Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus has swapped life with reigning champions Manchester City for that at top-four hopefuls Arsenal and with a regular role as a central striker expected to be his in north London, the Brazil international is 12/1 (13.0) to find his shooting boots in style.

Diogo Jota has been a revelation at Liverpool, but the forward who will miss the start of the season due to an injury will need to raise his game again if he is to deliver on odds of 40/1 (41.0).

Exciting Argentine forward Julian Alvarez is at 25/1 (26.0) to make an immediate impact at defending champions City, while long-serving Leicester star Jamie Vardy and Chelsea's new signing Raheem Sterling available at 33/1 (34.0).

Pushing the odds out a little further to 40/1 (41.0) and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz can be backed to enjoy a breakout season as he looks to fill the boots of Bayern Munich-bound Sadio Mane.

Who are the outsiders for the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot?

Getty Images

Aleksandar Mitrovic hit a record-setting 43 goals for Fulham in their Championship title-winning campaign last season, but the Serbian striker has only 14 Premier League efforts to his name from two previous outings at that level and is 40/1 (41.0) to trouble the top of a notable scoring chart.

The others available at that price are Armando Broja – who may be on the move before the next transfer deadline passes – Kai Havertz of Chelsea, Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

There are a number of players sat at 50/1 (51.0) to spring a surprise and challenge for the Golden Boot, with that group headed by Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bryune and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Newcastle No.9 Callum Wilson occupies the same standing, as does the likes of Tottenham new boy Richarlison and Ivan Toney at Brentford.

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes is also priced at 50/1 (51.0), as he seeks to rediscover a spark at Old Trafford.

Odds correct at time of writing on 05/08/2022. 18+. begambleaware.org