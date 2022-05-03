Premier League European qualification: Teams in Champions League & Europa League next season

Another thrilling Premier League campaign is coming to a close in 2021-22, with much sought-after tickets to Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League parties set to be handed out alongside a prestigious title trophy.

Only four places among the continental elite can be secured through final top-flight standings, but there are three consolation prizes up for grabs.

Some heavyweight outfits have already hit their ultimate targets when it comes to European qualification, but others are set to be left disappointed after seeing struggles for consistency cost them dear. Which sides will end up where in 2022-23? GOAL takes a look…

Premier League European qualification: Teams in Champions League 2022-23

Title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool are guaranteed to be gracing the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

They will be finishing as the Premier League’s top two in 2021-22, but it remains to be seen in what order as the battle for domestic supremacy goes down to the wire.

It appeared for long periods as though Chelsea would ease their way to third place, but the Blues have started to wobble of late and the 2021 Champions League winners are beginning to shoot concerned glances over collective shoulders.

Arsenal, after a five-year absence from European football’s top table, are desperate to force their way back into the Premier League’s top four and may yet be able to edge their way above London rivals Chelsea into third – with neighbours Tottenham clinging to their coattails.

West Ham could add a fifth Premier League entry to the Champions League pot for 2022-23, but they would need to win the Europa League this term in order to make that possible and have work to do in a semi-final showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt that they currently trail 2-1 on aggregate.

Teams qualifying for the Champions League as things stand:

Team Position Manchester City 1st Liverpool 2nd Chelsea 3rd Arsenal 4th

Premier League European qualification: Teams in Europa League 2022-23

Tottenham remain very much in the hunt for a top-four finish, with a potentially crucial derby date with north London foes Arsenal fast approaching.

They also have an opportunity to rein in Chelsea, but would happily settle for fourth place if Antonio Conte can get them over that line.

For now, Spurs sit fifth and have Thursday night football on the agenda for next season.

Manchester United are in a similar boat, with the Red Devils seeing Champions League ambitions dashed for a fourth time in the space of seven years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unable to get the Red Devils firing, even after acquiring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, and interim coach Ralf Rangnick will head upstairs into a consultancy role at Old Trafford this summer knowing that he has also failed to deliver on his remit.

There is still a chance that United, who are heading towards potentially their worst Premier League finish, could slip out of sixth spot in what would be another truly humbling fall from grace.

No Europa League places will be filled by the winners of domestic cup competitions in England this season as Liverpool lifted the Carabao Cup and the Reds will also be lining up against Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

Teams qualifying for the Europa League as things stand:

Team Position Tottenham 5th Manchester United 6th

Premier League European qualification: Teams in Europa Conference League 2022-23

As mentioned, West Ham are still in the hunt for Europa League glory this season and have started to put all of their eggs in that particular basket.

If David Moyes’ men were to come up short, there is still a chance that they will be returning to a continental stage in 2022-23.

They sit seventh in the Premier League at present and could catch Manchester United if the wheels were to fall off at Old Trafford in dramatic fashion.

While they continue to look upwards for now, there is also the threat of Wolves chasing them down from behind – with the men from Molineux boasting a game in hand that could help to fire them towards the Europa Conference League.

There is just one place in that competition up for grabs when it comes to teams in England, with Leicester dropping into it this season – and making their way to the last four – after slipping out of the Europa League.

Team qualifying for the Europa Conference League as things stand:

Team Position West Ham 7th

All tables correct at time of writing on 03/05/2022