Premier League captains: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & all 20 team skippers for the 2019-20 season

Which players have been given the honour of leading their English top-flight club?

The start of the 2019-20 Premier League season is finally here and the 20 competing clubs are all prepared for the nine-month slog to the finish line. 

In the makeup of every club, one of the most important components is the club captain, who wears the armband on the pitch. 

This figurehead is the leader of the club on the field but is also representative of the playing group off the field. 

Goal has compiled a list of every Premier League club's captain as well as their vice captains.

Who are the Premier League captains in 2019-20?

Team Club Captain Vice Captain
Arsenal To be confirmed Nacho Monreal
Aston Villa James Chester Jack Grealish
Bournemouth Simon Francis Andrew Surman
Brighton Lewis Dunk Glenn Murray
Burnley Ben Mee Jack Cork
Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta To be confirmed
Crystal Palace Luka Milivojevic Scott Dann
Everton Leighton Baines Seamus Coleman
Leicester City Wes Morgan Kasper Schmeichel
Liverpool Jordan Henderson James Milner
Manchester City David Silva Fernandinho
Manchester United Ashley Young Paul Pogba
Newcastle United Jamaal Lascelles Paul Dummett
Norwich Grant Hanley Alexander Tettey
Sheffield United Billy Sharp To be confirmed
Southampton Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Oriel Romeu
Tottenham Hugo Lloris Harry Kane
Watford Troy Deeney Heurelho Gomes
West Ham Mark Noble To be confirmed
Wolves Conor Coady Ruben Neves

Arsenal are expected to confirm a new captain ahead of the season kick-off having been left without a named leader following the departure of Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux.

Cesar Azpilicueta is the favourite to take the Chelsea armband on a permanent basis having deputised for Gary Cahill last season and David Silva has assumed the responsibility after Vincent Kompany joined Anderlecht.

Antonio Valencia has left Manchester United and Ashley Young is now the elder statesman in the team, with the likes of Paul Pogba and David de Gea seen as second captains.

Liverpool's captain is Jordan Henderson and James Milner takes the armband in Henderson's absence.

You can see the full list of captains above.

Who are the new Premier League club captains?

There are three players who have become captain of their Premier League club for this season - Silva (Manchester City), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) and Lewis Dunk (Brighton).

Silva has stepped into the role at the Etihad after the departure of Kompany, Cahill has relinqusihed the job at Chelsea and has been replaced by Azpilicueta, while Bruno's retirement sees Dunk become Brighton's skipper.

What is a vice captain?

A vice captain is the second captain of the team who takes the armband when the captain is not available to play for whatever reason.

The vice captain performs the same role as the captain on the pitch and is usually another well respected member of the dressing room.

It is normal for clubs to have a number of captains and an established pecking order, with some clubs naming up to four captains.

