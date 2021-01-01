Posta Rangers Omollo reacts after his seventh draw in nine FKF Premier League games

The Mailmen have scored just six goals in the current campaign, conceding eight in the process

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has conceded he will be in the market in the short transfer window in search of a striker.

The Mailmen have been playing well in the Football Federation Premier League but are struggling in the attacking department. They have managed to get seven draws in the nine games played, with one win and a loss.

The former defender says his charges are playing well but the problem is on the attacking department.

"I will be trying to sharpen my attacking department in the mini-transfer window," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"We are playing well as a team, and our defence is solid. Chances are there but we are struggling to get the ball in the back of the net. So we have to find a solution because I believe if we would have taken a fraction of the chances created, the team would have been in the top five.

"We have to do something in the attacking department."

However, the 51-year-old conceded he will have to let some players leave in order to create space for the new arrivals.

The tactician also commented on Saturday's game against that ended in a goalless draw.

"I cannot sign players if I do not create space for them," Omollo continued.

"So we will release about two or three players to improve the team. I am not releasing them because they are bad, it is because we have no option considering the fact that we are working on a tight budget."

"We played well and managed to stop them from troubling us especially in attack.

"Yes, we would have won the game, but we, again, failed to take our chances. But I am taking a draw, it is not a bad result for us. A point is better than nothing; it is a motivation for us ahead of our next game."

After the nine games they have played, the Mailmen are in the ninth position with 10 points. They have scored six goals and conceded eight in the process. , and Wazito take the first three positions on the table.