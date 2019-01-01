Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 9

The 2019 Malaysia Super League campaign is turning into a two-horse race, while the fight for the third spot is heating up, in week nine this weekend.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Defending champions JDT (20 points) and in second (18) will come out of this week's proceedings in the top two spot, regardless of the result of their matches.

, FC and (12), as well as Melaka United (11) and FC (9) all have a shot at staying or going up to third place. Strangely enough, the Turtles also face the risk of dropping down all the way to 11th, if they lose and the other results do not favour them.

and PJ City, both on eight points, can reach as high as sixth or drop down to 11th. FC on seven points can reach seventh place or drop down to as low as 11th.

One of the six matches this weekend will pit relegation-threatened sides Felda United (6) against (3). A win for the Fighters may take them to as high as seventh, but a defeat may see them taking over the bottom spot from the City Boys, who can only climb up one rung this weekend.

