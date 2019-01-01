Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 11

As first takes on second and third entertains fourth in the Super League this weekend, Goal looks at the possible changes in the standings.

Defending champions and leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim (26 points) will play away to second-placed (24) on Sunday, and the match will see them either keeping their current spots, or swapping them with each other.

Third-placed (16) meanwhile will travel to (15). Both teams will be fighting for the third spot, but while Selangor face a possibility of dropping down to fifth if things don't go right for them, the hosts may end up in the seventh place.

(14) too have a shot at the third spot, while facing the possibility of ending the weekend in the seventh place.

FC and FC, both on 12 points, both can either go up to fourth spot, or drop down to eighth place.

The FC vs match, the Silver State Derby, will see a contest between two teams that are a lot closer than just their home grounds. Both are on 10 points, and both outfits have a chance to go up to sixth, or plummet to the last place.

The remaining three teams are either already in bottom place, or have a chance of ending this weekend there. However, (8) have a chance of going up to eighth place, and so do (8), whose recent resurgence has helped them leave the bottom of the league and given them a chance to leave the relegation zone for the first time in almost a month.

Felda United (7) meanwhile can climb up as high as the ninth spot.

