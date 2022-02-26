Poland will not play their World Cup qualifying play-off tie against Russia because of the nation's recent invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides are set to go head-to-head in Russia on March 24, with the winner going on to meet Sweden or Czech Republic.

But due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Poland are refusing to participate in the encounter.

What has been said?

The head of Poland's Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, tweeted: "No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Poland and Russia.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the [Swedish] and [Czech Republic] federations to present a common position to FIFA."

FIFA to consider Russia's involvement in World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino admitted on Thursday that the governing body will discuss what to do about the upcoming World Cup qualifying games.

“We continue to monitor the situation," he said on Thursday.

"We will update on the World Cup qualifiers soon. We can take decisions immediately as soon as it’s needed.”

Poland offers to host Ukraine matches

Kulesza also revealed that his country is offering to host Ukraine's upcoming international matches.

"I had a talk today with my friend Andriy Pawelko, president [of Ukraine FA]," he said.

"On behalf of the Polish Football Association, I offered that, as a federation, we would help organize the matches of Ukraine in Poland, if necessary.

"The Ukrainian side accepted our offer."

