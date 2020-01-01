'Pogba will definitely see out season at Man Utd' - Former Red Devils star doubts January sale

The French midfielder continues to generate transfer talk, but Clayton Blackmore cannot see him being offloaded any time soon

Paul Pogba will “definitely be a player at the end of the season”, says Clayton Blackmore, with the former Red Devils star seeing a World Cup winner staying at Old Trafford “for a few years yet”.

Questions regarding the Frenchman’s future have resurfaced with another transfer window now open.

Pogba finds himself back on the sidelines in 2020, having already missed a large chunk of the season with a niggling ankle problem, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having to cope without an £89 million ($117m) asset.

It has been suggested that United will move on completely if a suitable offer is tabled, but Blackmore cannot see a buyer being found in January for a midfielder who may require surgery.

The former Red Devils defender also believes that, despite the endless rounds of speculation, Pogba could go on to spend “a few years yet” in Manchester.

“With the injury and having an operation, I don’t think anybody is going to sign him right away, so I can’t see him moving anywhere,” Blackmore told talkSPORT.

“He is still a top player. A lot of people have a go at him but he is one of those players who strolls around the pitch and can affect the game; we probably needed him yesterday [in a 2-0 defeat to ].

“For me, he will definitely be a United player at the end of the season.

“If he is still there after that I don’t know, but it would surprise me if he does leave. I think he is going to be there for a few years yet.”

Pogba is tied to a contract with United through to the summer of 2021.

That agreement also includes a 12-month extension clause which the Red Devils could trigger if the international remains on their books.

For now, getting a prized asset fit again is of greater concern for United than his future.

The 26-year-old has been restricted to just eight appearances in the 2019-20 campaign, with only two outings taken in over the festive period after making a brief return to the first-team fold.