‘Pogba should stay at Man Utd & give so much more’ – Berbatov sees no need for January signings

The ex-Red Devils striker, who says no money should be spent in the New Year, is looking for the World Cup winner to come back stronger from injury

Paul Pogba should be looking to stay at because he can “give so much more to the team”, says Dimitar Berbatov, with there no reason for the Red Devils to consider a sale, or more additions, in January.

The World Cup winner on the books at Old Trafford has seen his future called into question on a regular basis of late.

Transfer talk is never far away, and is being stepped up again ahead of the winter window.

The likes of and are said to be on the international, who has been out of action at United since September through a combination of injury and illness.

Berbatov hopes that Pogba will soon be reintroduced to the fold, with the former United striker looking for an enigmatic 26-year-old to commit himself to the Red Devils and prove that he can become the talismanic presence an £89 million ($116m) price tag suggests he should be.

“Paul Pogba's injury and illness means it is a frustrating time at the moment for everyone, especially the player,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He will want to be out there playing and training with the boys and he is one of their best players.

"He can really find that final pass when the game isn't quite going too well and that's why I would like to see Pogba back on the pitch as soon as possible because it has been a while now. He will need to find his rhythm in the first couple of games but I'm sure he will be back to his best.

“For me, I would like to see Pogba stay at United, he can give so much more to the team, many others may not agree but he is a player who is always one or two steps ahead, he has that pass and has an incredible shot on him. I hope he comes back stronger.”

If Pogba were to leave in the New Year, then United would be expected to dip into the market for a suitable replacement.

Several other targets, such as Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, are said to have been identified by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Berbatov, though, sees no reason why any business should be carried out, with the Red Devils already boasting enough quality to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League and major silverware at home and abroad.

Article continues below

The Bulgarian added: “Normally when the transfer window comes round there is talk about positions and areas where teams need to strengthen, but at the moment can't I think of anywhere that United need to strengthen.

“They have a good defence, in midfield Scott McTominay is getting up the ranks and finding his place in the team, Pogba will be back soon, Fred is getting better and better with every game and up front the three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James are unbelievable.

“I don't think they should go for anyone in January.”