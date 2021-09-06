Pogba reacts to Ronaldo return to Man Utd and arrival of fellow Frenchman Varane

The World Cup winner is delighted to have the Portuguese superstar on board at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has welcomed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, with the French midfielder looking forward to working with "the best".

The Red Devils pulled off a stunning coup in the final days of the summer transfer window, with rival interest from neighbours Manchester City fended off.

Ronaldo, who is now 36 years of age, is in line to make his second debut for United at home to Newcastle on Saturday and Pogba expects the Portuguese's presence to raise collective standards at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who is sticking around with the Red Devils for now after entering the final year of his contract, told Telefoot: "It’s always a pleasure to play with the best, it’s a plus for the players to be able to train with a great player. He’s going to raise the level of the team."

Ronaldo previously spent six years with United between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances while winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League crown and the first of his Ballons d'Or.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a productive window in Manchester, with the arrival of Ronaldo coming on the back of notable deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Pogba knows all about the qualities that the latter will offer, having won the World Cup alongside him in 2018, and believes his fellow Frenchman will star in English football.

He added on the centre-half prised away from Real Madrid: "Raph's arrival is a positive for the club, we have a great relationship, we’ve known each other for a while. I’m happy that he’s with us at Manchester to bring his experience and quality to the table."

Varane made his United bow in a 1-0 win over Wolves prior to the international break, with Solskjaer's side on seven points from their opening three games in 2021-22.

