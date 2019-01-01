Pogba responds to Ibrahimovic with '2bottle' challenge

Challenged by his former Manchester United team-mate, the France international attempted to one up the Galaxy striker

Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bottle cap challenge in double the style.

star Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former team-mate, did the bottle cap challenge – the latest viral craze – on Thursday, prior delivering a brace in a 2-0 victory over that also featured the star striker having his name misspelled on his jersey .

After completing the challenge on his Instagram account, Ibrahimovic delivered an invite to the midfielder, telling him he was next.

Pogba – whose agent Mino Raiola confirmed on Friday he wanted to leave United amid links to Real Madrid – responded in his own way less than 24 hours later.

The 26-year-old attempted to top Ibrahimovic by opting to kick the lids off two bottles rather than the usual one.

"@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!!" Pogba wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him kicking the lids off.

"I've just put my pogtouch? If you don't mind 2bottles challenge now?"

The United star succeeded in this challenge, but he may well face a more difficult task in getting an exit from Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Amid reported interest from and , Pogba admitted in June he would be interested in a new challenge, but has a contract with the Red Devils through 2021.

Raiola claimed Friday "everyone" at the club was aware of Pogba's wish to leave United, and that the process for that to happen had already begun.

United head to on a pre-season trip on Sunday with Pogba's status for that tour uncertain, with Raiola refusing to discuss if his client will link up with his teammates.