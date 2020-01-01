‘Pogba is misunderstood, he’s a ridiculous talent’ – McTominay defends Man Utd team-mate

The Scotland international midfielder believes the World Cup winner has been unfairly singled out by those looking for scapegoats

Paul Pogba is “very misunderstood”, according to team-mate Scott McTominay, who believes the divisive Frenchman boasts “ridiculous” talent.

Few have queried the 27-year-old’s ability down the years, with there no doubt that he is a match winner on his day.

Consistency has proved to be a problem for Pogba, though, during a second spell at Old Trafford.

A club-record £89 million ($118m) price tag was always going to place added pressure on his shoulders when he returned to from a productive spell at in 2016.

United thought they had acquired a talisman to bring the good times back, but Pogba has seen his form, fitness and future fall under the microscope on a regular basis.

He is not guaranteed a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at present, with added competition for places leading to spells on the bench.

McTominay believes Pogba has become a scapegoat for those looking to point a finger of blame during tough times, with his superstar profile marking him out as an easy target.

The international feels said criticism is unfair, with a player proven at the very highest level one of the most important figures in United’s plans to recapture former glories.

"I remember watching Pogba at Juventus when I was in the reserves at United," McTominay told Pro Direct Soccer.

"I was like: 'This guy is ridiculous'.

"People don't know him. People don't. They don't know him for who he is. He is very misunderstood, in my opinion, for the way he is, his personality and what he brings the team.

"Obviously he can have a bad game, everyone can have a bad game but because it's Paul Pogba it's magnified to a different level.

"When he plays well, he's up there with the very best. Top class."

Pogba has seen an extension option in his contract taken up by United, taking him through to the summer of 2022, but he has been sparking exit talk once more.

The World Cup winner has reiterated his desire to represent Real Madrid at some stage in his career, with his commitment to the Red Devils cause being called into question as a result.