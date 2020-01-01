'Pogba still a few levels off his best' - Meulensteen wants to see Manchester United star 'driving forward'

The former Red Devils coach has expressed his belief that the Frenchman is most effective when deployed further up the pitch

Paul Pogba is "still a few levels off from his best", according to Rene Meulensteen, who wants to see the star "driving forward" rather than sitting deep.

United have enjoyed an impressive run of form since the resumption of the season last month, winning six of their last eight fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Thursday night to extend their unbeaten run to 19 games across all competitions, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

More teams

Pogba played the full 90 minutes against the Eagles after being handed his sixth consecutive Premier League start, and produced another assured display in midfield alongside €55 million (£50m/$63m) January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The World Cup winner has adopted a more disciplined role in the Solskjaer's set-up recently, dictating the pace of games from the centre of the pitch while freeing up Fernandes to operate in a free role between the midfield and attack.

Meulensteen, who served Sir Alex Ferguson's number two at Old Trafford between 2007 and 2013, thinks Pogba will be happy to be a part of a free-flowing team full of exciting talent, but he has challenged the 27-year-old to make a bigger contribution in the final third.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that Paul will be delighted with this sort of play,” the former United assistant told Talksport. “You can see that, and we’ve already seen flashes of he and Fernandes linking up together.

“Paul is still a few levels off from his best. I think he can sometimes get the ball nicked off him too easily, and I still want to see him going from box to box, driving forward, and bringing a bit of unpredictability to that midfield.”

Pogba is reportedly open to signing a new long-term contract with the Red Devils after overcoming a frustrating injury-enforced period on the sidelines, and Meulensteen believes clarity over the midfielder's future will be crucial as Solskjaer looks ahead to next season.

“It’s one of the situations that needs to be cleared up soon,” the Dutchman added. “Just so everyone knows this is what’s happening for next season, that’s what we need.”

Meulensteen went on to express his belief that United are still lacking a traditional centre forward, while also highlighting a number of key areas that need reinforcing in order for the club to start challenging for the title again.

“United need to start competing for the Premier League, but that’s a big ask,” said the 56-year-old coach. “I still think they need to strengthen in the back-line, and I would definitely get something in the midfield, for sure.

“I still think, at the moment Manchester United are in form, they could beat any team that comes in front of them, but at the same time they could still lose to any team as well.

Article continues below

“The front three works, I have to say, but they’re obviously very young, especially with Greenwood. I can see a more experienced player coming in, but that depends on whether they want to play with a real out-and-out striker, because they don’t really have one.

“Obviously Martial can play there and plays it in his way, so does Rashford, but he’s not an out-and-out striker like for example [Robert] Lewandowski or [Harry] Kane.

“With all the strength United have going forward, I think a really top, top striker who you know is going to score 20 goals-plus every season would be a massive help.”