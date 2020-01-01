‘Pogba isn’t poisonous & remains Man Utd’s best player’ – World Cup winner should stay put, says Sharpe

The former Red Devils winger hopes ongoing transfer talk can be brought to a close, allowing the Frenchman to star alongside Bruno Fernandes

Paul Pogba is not a “poisonous” presence at and should be retained as he remains the club’s “best player”, says Lee Sharpe.

Transfer talk continues to rage around the World Cup-winning midfielder and his agent, Mino Raiola, is helping to fan those flames, with summer talks being planned when it comes to the next move for the 26-year-old France international.

Sharpe hopes Pogba will decide to stay put, allowing him to play alongside United new boy Bruno Fernandes, with there no suggestion that the player himself is unhappy.

“It’s a little bit messy,” former Red Devils winger Sharpe told Sky Sports of a long-running saga that those at Old Trafford could do without.

“It’s something that Ole could do without. I think Paul Pogba could do without it as well.

“He just needs to get himself fit, stay under the radar a bit and let his football do the talking.

“He’s the best player that United have got on his day, when he turns up and he plays. I really hope that the club keep him.

“The agent seems to be stirring up a can of worms just to get him away and get an extra buck for the transfer but, as far as I see, they should be building the team around him.

“Him and Fernandes in midfield would be a great partnership.

“As far I know, he loves it at United and he loves the club. It just depends on what happens this summer.

“They need him at the club. I don’t think he’s the troublemaker and the poisonous person in the dressing room that everyone makes him out to be.

“I think the players quite like him and get on with him. You don’t need the agent coming out and stirring up trouble like he has been doing.”

Pogba has taken in just eight appearances for United this season, with a series of niggling knocks keeping him stuck on the sidelines.

He is, however, approaching the end of another rehabilitation programme and could soon step back into a fold which has the Red Devils chasing down a top-four finish and tangible success across and campaigns.