‘Pogba is world-class and similar to Giggs & Scholes’ – Man Utd midfielder must continue to ask questions, says Fletcher

The former Red Devils star is looking forward to a World Cup winner returning to full fitness and pulling plenty of strings in the middle of the park

Paul Pogba is a world-class talent who boasts many similarities to legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, says former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher.

A international has not always been held in such high regard during his time at Old Trafford.

Questions have been asked of his contribution on a regular basis, while a niggling ankle problem has kept him sidelined for long periods in the 2019-20 campaign.

Pogba is back to fitness now, having made his return off the bench in a 2-0 defeat to , and is being charged with the task of adding a spark to United’s engine room.

Fletcher believes the World Cup winner is more than capable of delivering on expectations, with critics needing to acknowledge what he is in the team to do.

For the Scot, who once graced sides in the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson era, Pogba must be allowed to go about his business in a manner similar to that which made the likes of Giggs and Scholes so successful in United’s heyday.

“Straight away, adding the Pogba dynamic solves that problem of breaking down teams when you dominate possession because he will constantly try passes, he’s brave,” Fletcher told Radio 5 Live.

“Yeah, people criticise him but I love it because that’s the way that all the great Man United players play.

“Giggs, Scholes, they constantly ask questions of the opposition. They gave the ball away a lot as well but they were constantly playing and trying to get those killer passes – three out of five don’t come off, but one or two do and, bang, it’s a goal.

“Just the difference of a world-class player like Paul Pogba being back in that squad - how respected he is in the squad, how liked he is by everybody, how much the manager likes him, how much everyone wants him to do well within the squad - he can come back in and be the difference in terms of still being effective on the counter-attack and at the same time, when we are dominating possession against the so-called inferior teams, he can be the one to unlock defences and supply [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and [Daniel] James with goal-scoring opportunities.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Pogba is “the best all-round midfielder in the world” and is delighted to have him back at his disposal heading towards a Boxing Day home date with Newcastle.

The Red Devils boss has also sought to bring the endless rounds of transfer speculation surrounding an enigmatic 26-year-old to a close before the January window swings open.