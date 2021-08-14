Pogba betters 2020-21 haul with four assists in Manchester United's mauling of Leeds

The France international midfielder was at his sparkling best in an opening day meeting with the Whites at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba managed only three assists for Manchester United in the 2020-21 campaign, but has required just one appearance this time around to better that return.

The France international midfielder has often seen questions asked of his consistency at club level and ability to be a talismanic performer for the Red Devils.

He was, however, very much in the groove during an opening day meeting with Leeds at Old Trafford, with his efforts contributing signifcantly to a convincing win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

How many assists did Pogba provide?

The 28-year-old has seen his future speculated on again in the current window after entering the final year of his current contract.

His performance against Leeds suggests that United should be doing all they can to tie him down on fresh terms.

A lively opening by United was rewarded on the half-hour mark when Pogba fizzed a one-touch pass into the path of Bruno Fernandes to drill home.

The World Cup winner than curled a perfect pass beyond the Leeds backline for Mason Greenwood to edge the home side back in front early in the second half, after Luke Ayling had briefly levelled.

He was not done there and also put a second on a plate for Fernandes, before then providing the cross for Fred to turn in a fifth of the afternoon for the rampant Red Devils.

Article continues below

4 - Paul Pogba is the 7th different player to register four assists in a single Premier League match, and the first Man Utd player to do so. The Frenchman made just three assists in his 26 league games in total last season. Fantastic. #MUNLEE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

Having endured struggles on home soil when stumbling out of the blocks last season, United - with fans back in attendance - have made a dream start to 2021-22 as they look to bring a five-year wait for major silverware to a close.

Who else starred against Leeds?

While Pogba earned plenty of plaudits with his four assists, it was Fernandes that took home the match ball. The Portuguese playmaker was United's top scorer in 2020-21 and has now registered a first Premier League hat-trick for the club.

After the game however, Fernandes was quick to pile the praise on his midfield partner, telling BT Sport: "People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion. We know what he can do and today he showed that. He’s an important player for us. We know to expect these kind of performances from Paul."

3 - Bruno Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a league season since Lou Macari vs Birmingham in 1977-78. Superstar. #MUNLEE https://t.co/MZriGuGQhC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

Solskjaer will be looking for Fernandes and Pogba to strike up a formidable partnership in the middle of the park, with their obvious qualities set to play a crucial role for the Red Devils.

3 - This is the 3rd time @ManUtd have had a player score a hat-trick (Fernandes) and had a player provide at least 3 assists (Pogba) in a Premier League game:

Aug 2011 v Arsenal (Rooney 3 goals, Young 3 assists).

Oct 1997 v Barnsley (Cole 3 goals, Solskjaer 3 assists). Trebles. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

United will be back in action next weekend when taking in a trip to Southampton.

