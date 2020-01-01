Pogba and Rashford return for Man Utd in training game

The Red Devils stars are back on the pitch ahead of the Premier League's return later this month

duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford featured in a training match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The duo had been sidelined with long-term injuries before the Premier League campaign was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having come through some non-contact sessions unscathed, Pogba (ankle) and Rashford (back) took part in an intra-squad contest at the weekend.

For the Frenchman it was a first outing on home soil since December 26, while Rashford last played at the stadium on January 15.

The friendly kick-about pitted Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes as opposing captains under the watchful eye of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's previous competitive fixture at the so-called 'Theatre of Dreams' was a 2-0 win over rivals on March 8.

Solskjaer's side, who sit just three points behind fourth-placed , face a trip to in their first game back.

All remaining games will be played behind closed doors.

It's been too long since we saw this man in red #MUFC @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/dKABa1fNYG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 6, 2020

While the pandemic came at the wrong time for the Red Devils, who were in good form, the break in play has allowed Rashford to fully recover with the young attacker desperate to finish the campaign strongly.

“I think coming out of this lockdown we are in a much stronger position than we were going into it," Rashford told Stretty News.

“I think we just need to take each game as it comes and not get too ahead of ourselves. We are working hard in training, gelling as a team with players coming back from injury, etc.

“For me personally I felt I was having my best season to date before the injury hit so now I’m back fully fit I’m determined to push on.”

Pogba, meanwhile, looks set to link up with Fernandes in midfield for the first time with many in and around the club looking forward to such a promising combination.

“He [Fernandes] was paired with Paul in a small training group last week, which people saw on the videos, and we saw flashes of what they were capable of," Luke Shaw told Man Utd's official website.

“The coaches have switched it up so it’s not just them on the same team and it’s quite nice to see them battling against each other – they’ve already had some great games against each other – but, personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing them line up together.

“They’re probably two of the best midfielders in the [Premier League] right now, I’d say, so it’s going to be fascinating to see them play together.”