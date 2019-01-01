Pochettino warns Tottenham wantaways Eriksen & Alderweireld to 'refocus' or be dropped

The Spurs squad have been told to regain their focus and commitment to the club after failing to orchestrate summer moves

Mauricio Pochettino warned the players who wanted close-season moves to refocus or face being dropped.

Spurs endured a close season of uncertainty amid talk over several of their players, with Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen among those spoken about as each entered the final year of their contract.

After all that talk, the runners-up made a slow start to the season, collecting just five points from their opening four Premier League matches.

Now, Pochettino – whose side host on Saturday – wants to see his players concentrate, or be prepared to watch from the sidelines.

"I think we are all agreed that Tottenham always have more rumours than other clubs," he told reporters.

"In one month, I think it will start again with the rumours, for sure, because the situation of the squad is going to help those rumours appear. I think we talk a lot.

"Now it is a time to be positive. Victor Wanyama is in my plans. Christian is in my plans. Now they are going to have the same possibility as another player to play.

"Before, I understood that they were in a difficult situation and of course always we try to help them, to help the club, to do their business. But I said to you, it's not easy.

"When it's one player [who wants to leave], OK, but when it's a few players, who start to make it difficult to create a good dynamic, a positive dynamic... but now it's time to be positive.

"Now we need to start to win games. That is our objective. Be refocused, and who is not refocused is going to be out."

Tottenham are reportedly still keen to re-sign Eriksen, who extended his previous deal in 2016.

Article continues below

But Pochettino expects the midfielder to remain committed to Spurs regardless of whether he extends his contract.

"When you sign the contract, like Christian who signed for five or six years, you need to be committed from day one to the last day," he said.

"He isn't not going to show the commitment because there's only one year left. The difference is whether he wants to extend the contract or not. Different players have different goals."