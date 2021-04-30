Pochettino unsure if Mbappe will stay at PSG without Champions League win

The attacker is wanted by clubs in Spain and England and has just over a year left on his contract at the French club

Mauricio Pochettino says Paris Saint-Germain will do whatever possible to convince star striker Kylian Mbappe to stay if they fail to win the Champions League.

PSG are in danger of crashing out of the Champions League after losing 2-1 in the first leg of their semi-final tie at home to Manchester City and failure to win the competition could see Mbappe look elsewhere in his search for European glory.

The France international continues to be linked with a move away from the club as the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, City and Manchester United are all credited with interest in him.

What has been said?

Pochettino says he remains unsure if the 22-year-old will stay in the French capital if they fail to lift the Champions League trophy this season.

"It's a question for Kylian and not for me. We lost a game but there is still the return leg and weird things can happen in the Champions League," the coach told reporters.

"He has one more year of contract. I said it before but the club and I are doing our best to ensure that he stays for many years. The club is working on it and Kylian Mbappe is happy with us.

"We have one month of competition left to achieve the objectives set and we are still in the race."

Mbappe showing interest in the Premier League

Pochettino revealed this week that the World Cup winner has been asking questions about the Premier League.

The striker has been curious about the mentality and culture in England and often speaks to the former Tottenham coach in English.

Pochettino said: "He asks about England – how is the game, the mentality and the culture there?

“He’s only 22 but very mature, confident in his talent and open. He can speak French, of course, but also perfect English and Spanish. I speak in English and Spanish with him – more English than Spanish."

When does Mbappe's contract expire?

Mbappe has just over a year left on his contract at PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants hope to convince him to extend his contract and Pochettino is optimistic about the chances of him signing a new deal.

But Mbappe has already started looking for a house in Madrid amid suggestions he wants to join Zinedine Zidane's team this summer.

Can PSG still reach the Champions League final?

After losing 2-1 at home to City, PSG will hope they can bounce back with a win in the second leg England on Tuesday.

But they may have to contest the clash without Mbappe after he suffered a calf injuy.

"He has discomfort in his right calf and we hope that is not serious and that he can come back soon. He is an important player for us," Pochettino added.

