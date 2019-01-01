Pizarro: A missed opportunity to end Bayern's Bundesliga dominance

The leaders' former striker says the chasing pack have missed their chance as his old club look to wrap up their seventh title in a row

Former striker Claudio Pizarro thinks the rest of the have missed an opportunity to capitalise on the champions' troubles this season and end their dominance.

Bayern have endured a difficult campaign under Niko Kovac, with their pre-Christmas form raising serious doubts about their new coach.

Despite Bayern's improvement on the pitch, Kovac's future remains uncertain, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last month failing to guarantee the Croatian will remain in charge for 2019-20.

His comments came after Bayern hammered 5-0, with Lucien Favre's men previously looking unstoppable in the first half of the season.

But dropped points from three of their past five games saw Dortmund relinquish their position at the summit as Bayern pounced, with Pizarro – the scorer of 's equaliser against Favre's side last Saturday – adamant the chasing pack have spurned a chance to stop 's most successful club winning a seventh successive title.

"I think this year was a good chance for other teams to beat Bayern," Pizarro told Omnisport.

"But this isn't the first season where they've struggled and are still champions at the end. Their quality is always high and they have many great players.

"They also have good players on the bench. I think that's why at the end they always have enough to win.

"There are two games left, but they have a four-point cushion, so they should be able to win the championship. But these are two tough games. I hope they win the title."

Going into the penultimate round of fixtures, Dortmund have to beat and to have any chance of lifting the title, while hoping Bayern slip up against top four rivals or .

However, Pizarro's goal against Dortmund means his old club will be crowned champions with a win at RB Leipzig on Saturday, and the 40-year-old received numerous messages of thanks from Bayern players and fans.

"I have never gotten more messages from Munich than after the goal against Dortmund," he said.

"My goal was very important for them. Many players [sent messages], but I don't want to say any names. Players and many friends, and fans of Bayern."