Pirlo rates difficult debut season as Juventus boss out of 10

The Bianconeri legend has found the going tough when cutting his coaching teeth and admits to having much room for improvement

Andrea Pirlo has given himself a "six out of 10" rating in his first season as Juventus boss, with a managerial rookie finding the going tough in Turin.

Eyebrows were raised when, on the back of parting with Maurizio Sarri's vast experience, the Bianconeri turned to an untested club legend for inspiration in the dugout.

Pirlo has led Juve to another Coppa Italia final, but the Serie A title appears set to slip from their grasp for the first time in a decade.

What has been said?

Reflecting on his efforts after overseeing a 3-1 win over Genoa, Pirlo told reporters: "All coaches must feel like they have to prove themselves every single day, let alone me, as I am in my first coaching experience.

"Football has been my dream since I was a child and I will keep working hard to improve.

"I’d give myself a six out of 10 for this season so far. I know that I must do more, and when you don’t achieve certain results, the coach is the first to take responsibility.

"My idea of football is to dominate the game and press the opposition. For a series of reasons, we’ve been unable to fully implement it, but the team is eager and we’ll keep working on it."

Where do Juventus stand under Pirlo?

The Bianconeri have suffered four defeats in Serie A this season, while drawing a further eight of their 30 games so far.

Those setbacks have left them 12 points off the title-chasing pace being set by former manager Antonio Conte and his Inter team.

More was expected of a side that has dominated the Italian domestic scene since securing the first of nine successive top-flight crowns in 2011-12.

Pirlo needs no reminding that his remit was to keep Juve on the loftiest of perches and that he has so far failed to deliver on that.

Questions are being asked of his future as a result, with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane seeing a return to Turin mooted, but no drastic decisions have been taken as yet.

