'Picking DR Congo over France was a difficult choice' - Mulumbu

The 33-year old opted to play for the Central African nation where he was born but not raised

Youssouf Mulumbu has stated getting to represent the Democratic Republic of Congo over was a "difficult choice" for him.

The 33-year old was born in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa but grew up in the French capital, Paris.

Mulumbu was capped for France at youth level, winning the 2007 Toulon tournament alongside the likes of Loic Remy and Kevin Gameiro who were eventually capped by the senior team.

More teams

He earned his first cap with the DRC a year later and had gone on to make 45 appearances.

"It's true that it was a difficult choice," Mulumbu told FootMercato.

"We discussed it with my parents. We arrived at a decision that was in favour of DR Congo.

"It was for me a choice of the heart and especially because I was able to quickly play with team A."

Mulumbu has not played for the DRC since their 2019 Round of 16 penalty shootout loss to debutants Madagascar.

He cites a lack of competitive action without a club as the reason for his absence.

"The most important thing for me is to find a club and see what is going to happen," the former West Bromwich Albion midfielder continued.

"We will see after this pandemic but naturally when we have the course that I had with the selection and that we are judged competitive, the selection remains a natural choice."

Mulumbu also mentioned a 1-0 2010 World Cup qualifier defeat at home to on September 7, 2008 as the best memory of his international career.

Article continues below

"My first match at the Martyrs stadium in Congo against ," he said.

"This is something that I will never forget. The first time in Congo at the age of 20. The atmosphere, 100,000 people who we met in a stadium, it's huge.

"It is an image that marked me and that I will never forget."