Phil Thompson hails Wilfred Ndidi’s impact in Leicester’s win vs. Bournemouth

The Nigeria international was impressive, helping Brendan Rodgers’ men clinch their third consecutive win against the Cherries

legend Phil Thompson has praised Wilfred Ndidi’s impact in ’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Although goals from Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy secured the maximum points for the Foxes but the defensive impact of the 22-year-old helped them keep a clean sheet at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi made 11 tackles in the encounter to increase his total tackles in the Premier League to 120 this season, ranking him as the best tackler in the division.

And the 65-year-old, also delighted with the performance of Youri Tielemans in the game, has hailed the midfielder.

"[Youri] Tielemans and [Wilfred] Ndidi ran the game in the second half - It was absolutely fantastic in the second half,” Thompson said on Sky Sports.

Article continues below

The former player has now made 32 league appearances for the Foxes this season, capping his outstanding defensive displays with two goals.

Leicester City will hope to extend their winning run to four games when they visit already relegated side on April 6.